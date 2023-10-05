Several days ago the story of Yumiko Ramírez, the woman who decided to demolish his house because his ex-father-in-law, Pablo Honorato Vega, asked him to evict itsince the land on which it was built is in its name.

Given this, Ramírez justified himself by saying that what they asked him to hand over was the land, not the house, so “He had every right to destroy it”since she invested money and effort to build it.

This is how last Friday, September 22, a group of men arrived at the scene with specialized machines to destroy the house. “I ordered it to be torn down because it was my effort, I sacrificed myself for years“, explained the woman to the media ‘La República’.

The land is located in the town Cerro La Culebra, in the district of Chancay, in Huaral, Peru.

🚨#Viral : In Chancay, a mother of 4 children decided to demolish a 3-story house after breaking up with the father of her children, since her father-in-law legally decided to evict her, she built the house on her in-laws’ land. pic.twitter.com/q4cqz5acNv — Elvis Gonzales (@Elviz72113123) September 24, 2023

The relationship she had with her ex-husband

Yumiko Ramirez She was in a relationship with her ex-husband since 2003, time in which they had their four children. However, four years ago the children’s father, Ricardo Vega, went to live with another woman.

“My children’s father left with a married woman, supports two children and currently has two more children“, commented the woman to the media ‘Todo Noticias’.

This is how the woman declares that the house should be a place where her four children could stay, since It was built with the salary of both parties of the marriage and support from the parents of Ramirez.

So he decided to demolish the house, justifying that “They were asking for the land, not the building.”

The lawsuit you could face

Roberto Pineda, a lawyer expert in housing issues in Peru, explained to the local media ‘El Popular’ that Ramírez could face a lawsuit, since Her ex-husband could legally sue her for damages and prejudices.

Pineda states that the woman acted outside the law, since “there is a fourth full civil casatorio that says that, if it has been built on someone else’s land, when the lady is evictedshe can demand the money invested in the construction and follow a legal process apart”.

