In Florida, United States, the case of Jennifer Mee, also known as ‘The Hiccup Girl’, remains unforgettable after being sentenced to life imprisonment for a crime that, according to her, she did not commit.

At 15 years old, Mee had a severe case of hiccups. that generated a strong boom in several American media, who contacted her to show their annoyance internationally.

With the passage of time, the different states of the American country and other corners of the world knew Mee, dubbing her ‘The Hiccup Girl’. However, Mee’s situation was not only an attraction for the press, but there were also several American television programs that took an interest in her uncontrollable hiccups to produce different series.

In fact, one of the people who counted on Mee for her television appearance was the editor and journalist Piernas Morgan to interview the young woman and, based on her life, launch the second installment of the ‘Killer Women’ series on the platform. ‘ITV’.

The 180 degree turn

Such was Mee’s desperation to cure her hiccups that she went to several hypnotists, an acupuncturist, and proceeded to consume different home remedies that different people close to her recommended.

Mee affirmed in the local program of the United States ‘Today Show’, of the chain ‘NBC’, hiccuping 50 times a minute. However, after a while, that annoyance began to fade little by little, as did his fame.

However, although the woman had stopped appearing on television screens, a murder made her famous again and her name sounded again in all the media, television networks and local newspapers.

Three years after learning about her excessive hiccups, Jennifer Mee was involved in and convicted of the murder of Shannon Griffin, a 22-year-old man who worked at a Walmart -supermarket store- in Florida and was known to the alleged murderer.

It was 2010, Mee met Griffin online and asked him out with two other guys who lived with her in an apartment.

The pretext that Mee convinced Griffin to go out with was going to an abandoned house to smoke marijuana and have a few drinks. Next to her were two other people, who, apparently and according to the statements, rushed towards the young man to strip him of his belongings. Through the struggle, Griffin resisted and received four bullet wounds.

Hours after the crime, Jennifer Mee, LaRon Raiford and Lamont Newton were arrested for robbery and murder of the young man. According to Sergeant Skinner of the St. Petersburg Police Department, Mee and her accomplices had planned everything before arriving at the abandoned house. After being placed under arrest, the three admitted their involvement in the crime.

A life sentence and a short life

Weeks before the trial of those involved in the murder of Griffin took place, the lawyer who represented Mee, John Trevena, assured that his client suffered from schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, was It is a disorder “characterized by repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that cannot be easily controlled.”

During the five days that the trial lasted, given Trevena’s statements, Mee was placed under a psychological evaluation to determine if indeed her actions at the scene had been the product of mental illness. However, no results were found to show that she suffered from mental problems.

In 2013, the young woman was determined as “competent to stand trial”. The final verdict was read in the Clearwater court, in which Judge Nancy Moate Ley explained that the only possible sentence was life in prison without the right to parole.

However, her lawyer opposed the verdict, stating that her client did not plan the robbery and that there was insufficient evidence to convict her. But the prosecutors argued that they did have evidence that exposed her, because during her time in prison, Mee had a call with her mother: “I didn’t kill anyone, but I did prepare everything and everything went wrong, mom. It just went downhill after it all happened, Mom, because I planned it all.”

Co-defendants Laron Raiford and Lamont Newton were also found guilty of first degree felony murder and were sentenced to life in prison.as stipulated by the judge in the reading of the sentence.

Jennifer Mee’s lawyer again requested a new trial to try to eliminate the life sentence, but this was denied. Currently, the young woman, only 31 years old, is imprisoned for life between four walls that do not let her see how the Sun rises and how the Moon shines at night.

“When I am released I want to be a youth counselor. I want to share my testimony and give back to the community. I truly feel sorry for any family that has experienced the death of a loved one due to unclean acts of greed and thoughtlessness. I feel like it was a lesson learned on my behalf. Anyone who knows me knows that I love people. I would never want anyone to get hurt, no matter the situation,” Mee said in an interview with ‘ABC News’.

