Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2023 – 22:23

A fight resulted in aggression and a victim shot in a condominium in the neighborhood of Ponta Negra, in Manaus, Amazonas, last Friday, the 18th. The confusion started when Jussana Machado and her husband, Raimundo Machado, who is a civil police officer, approached Cláudia Gonzaga, who provides services as a nanny to lawyer Ygor Colares, also a local resident. Jussana and Raimundo were arrested because of what happened.

The topic gained repercussions due to the dissemination of images from the condominium’s security cameras. Claudia is punched by Jussana while she is watched by her husband. On the ground, she manages to get up at one point and asks for help. Shortly after, Ygor arrives and is already attacked by Raimundo.

The policeman then hands a gun to his wife, who starts to point it at people who approach. She uses the equipment to whack the babysitter on the head. Later, when the lawyer fell to the ground, she fires a shot towards her leg. The discussion continued until the police arrived at the scene.

What does the OAB-AM say?

The local section of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB Amazonas) published notes on its social networks stating that it monitors “any and all violence against law and society” and is “committed to defending the prerogatives of Amazon law”.

“The audience [do último sábado, 19] was closed with the Justice maintaining the arrest in flagrante delicto being converted into preventive detention of Jussana de Oliveira Machado and also with the determination of the arrest of the civil police officer Raimundo Nonato Monteiro Machado”, continues the communiqué of the entity.

What the Civil Police of Amazonas says

O Estadão contacted the State Civil Police, which sent the following note:

“The Civil Police of Amazonas (PC-AM) informs that the investigator Raimundo Nonato Machado presented himself, this Sunday morning (20/08), at the General Police Station, located on Avenida Pedro Teixeira, Dom Pedro neighborhood, central-west zone, underwent forensic examinations and went to jail, where he will be available to Justice.

PC-AM further states that it does not condone any misconduct by its servers and ensures that all administrative transgressions are investigated.”

What says lawyer shot

In an interview with Rede Amazônica, a Globo affiliate in the state, Ygor commented: “They [Jussana e Raimundo] came to us to say that supposedly my son’s nanny was gossiping about them. I tried to talk to her, who promptly denied the situation. So they were outraged that nothing was done about it.”

“My intention was to get her out of that situation. When I got there, this policeman saw me and started to attack me. He tried a punch, but missed. Then, he pulled the gun from his waistband and handed it to his wife. And she even said: ‘hold my gun and point it at him’”, he continued.