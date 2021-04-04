In the United States, a woman was imprisoned for five years because she gave an illegal cosmetic injection to her client, which caused her to die. It is reported by ABC News.

Dallas’ 49-year-old Nitika Deonte Lee was sentenced to prison on Thursday April 1 following the death of nightclub dancer Daishi Phillips in 2015. Lee injected liquid silicone into the buttock of a 22-year-old client, who died four days later after the silicone entered her bloodstream and became stuck in her lungs. At the same time, two other patients, whom the beautician gave the same injection, did not suffer.

Lee, who previously served time in prison for robbery and burglary, was indicted months after Phillips’ death. However, for five years she managed to escape from justice, part of this time she was in Mexico. She was arrested in July 2020. than in July was arrested by the Dallas police.

Previously, the girl went to a beautician and showed dire consequences. The footage shows that immediately after the laser resurfacing procedure, the heroine’s face swelled up and began to peel off. Then the blogger filmed herself in the car after the beauty salon, by which time her skin had turned red and inflamed.