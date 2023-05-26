A voracious fire ended the life of a woman, who in the midst of the emergency tried to save her dog. With no luck, the flames prevented him from leaving the house where he was staying after his father’s funeral.

Kashmira Patel, 60, had traveled to the home of her relatives in Williston Park, United States, on the occasion of the death of her father. After the funeral, the woman continued in the residence.

double tragedy

“She was a devoted mother, very devoted to her religion, her parents and her family,” Khush Patel, a niece, told the local media. abc.

During the early hours of May 23, the flames woke them up. As he could, Patel managed to evacuate his mother along with the other seven relatives. However, his pet stayed inside, so he wanted to rescue her.

“He considered her like a son, so he came back,” his niece said.

Friends here in Williston Park tell me a woman in her 60’s died in this horrific house fire…seven people escaped…six were in town for the funeral of the fire victims father…friends tell me the victim was trying to rescue her dogs and became trapped . @wcbs880 and @1010WINS. pic.twitter.com/RJrHxCJH12 —sophia_b_hall (@sophiabhall1) May 23, 2023

They all waited for him to come out, but he didn’t show up with the puppy. Patel and his pet lost their lives at the scene, despite the efforts of the Firefighters to try to enter to rescue them.

“We couldn’t get into the house, there was a big fire and the house was completely involved, it was collapsing on arrival,” said Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael Utarro.

“The flames were very high, it was horrible,” added one of the neighbors for the news CBS.

The survivors, between the ages of 20 and 60, were assessed by doctors for smoke inhalation; no complications were recorded. The large residence was completely incinerated. Authorities are investigating what would have caused the emergency.

