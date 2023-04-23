The Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office announced the judge’s appeal for the crime of assault against a woman in Xoxocotlán; Keila, it was doused with thinner and then set on fire, which resulted in burns in different parts of the body.

The control judge ruled to reclassify the crime of aggravated femicide in the degree of attempt for “gender-related health disorders”, which is why the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) will appeal the result.

The penalty for the crime of alterations to health for reasons of gender was created in 2020, after the case of the saxophonist María Elena Ríos, punished from 20 to 30 years in prison, compared to people who face charges for attempted murder, they could face between 20 and 50 years.

The neighbors who heard the woman ask for help managed to hold the defendant until the elements of the Xoxocotlán Municipal Police carry out the arrest of the man and then make him available to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The FGEO took the pertinent steps for the victim to be transferred to a specialized hospital for their medical care, the actions were carried out in conjunction with the Oaxaca Health Services and the State Goverment.

The attacks against women for reasons of gender are part of the priority agenda of the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office, so a team specialized in the matter carries out investigations around the cases to allow direct and indirect victims to have full access to justice , in addition to the fact that, if necessary, appeals will be made.