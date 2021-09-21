A woman was resuscitated by doctors after being clinically dead for 45 minutes. Kathy Patten, from Baltimore, USA, was on a golf course when she suddenly suffered a heart attack. When help arrived, she had no heart rate, no pulse, and no breathing.

Kathy received intensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was rushed to Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Interestingly, a few quarters away Kathy’s daughter Fifer was in labor for Alora’s birth.

+ Drinking up to 3 cups of coffee a day can help your heart

After incessant medical attempts to bring her back, they finally succeeded. It took almost 1 hour of persistence and hard work to save Kathy. Even the doctors on duty were surprised by the result.

Dr. Dov Frankel, one of Patten’s doctors at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, said, “You [Patten] taught us the meaning of life. You showed us what it meant to never give up.”

According to the study, published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, it was not a miracle, but an incessant work performed by doctors. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a set of maneuvers designed to ensure oxygenation of organs when a person’s blood circulation stops. These maneuvers are used to keep blood flowing to the heart and other vital organs.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach