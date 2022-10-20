Going out is a recreational activity where you escape for a moment from the daily routine to have some fun, either dancing, listening to music you like or talking with your friends while having a drink. Nevertheless, What would happen if after partying, instead of feeling happy, he ended up locked in a cage?

(Read: In the Philippines, a “collective wedding” of 15 dogs was celebrated).

In Batangas, Philippines, a Chinese woman was jailed for twenty days in a dog cage after partying with a friend.

According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, the woman was approached by three men while she was having a few drinks at the bar, one of them was from the Philippines and the other two from China.

The men, taking advantage of the situation, managed to find the number of the girl’s boyfriend to swindle him and ask him for 200 thousand euros (more than 900 million Colombian pesos).

(Keep reading: They rescue alive a boy who had been kidnapped three days ago in Mexico).

They threatened the lover by sending him videos of his girlfriend being beaten with a baseball bat and, in the midst of anguish, the young man did not hesitate to contact the police to search for the kidnapped girl, although they were unsuccessful.

But that was not the end of the story. Twenty days later, on October 6, the woman escaped from her kidnappers and contacted the police to save her life.

However, when the agents found the scene, thanks to the victim’s information, the men had already escaped. Given this, the regional police chief, José Melencio Nartatez, spoke out saying that “I could not accept that these types of acts will happen, nor tolerate those criminals.”

A Chinese woman was kidnapped after a night out with her boyfriend in Batangas, Philippines and kept in a dog cage for 20 days and beaten with baseball bats until she managed to escape. Beasts…! pic.twitter.com/4421X6pH1J — Chikistrakiz (@chikistrakiz) October 15, 2022

(You may be interested in: In a dissident combat zone, they hand over a kidnapped person in Nariño).

On the other hand, the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, Wang Yi, days before the horrible event, had commented that “in the country kidnappings of women were being committed and that, therefore, it was important to legitimize the security of all citizens.”

More news

This will be the security device for October 31

Tragedy: older adult died when run over by fair caravan in Santander

The murderer of a girl found in a suitcase gives details of the macabre crime

With deceitful sale of farm they kidnapped two people and asked for 36 million

Prima de los Ochoa would have kidnapped her boyfriend to take his fortune

Panoramic view of the center of Medellin.

Trends WEATHER