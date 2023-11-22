A 65-year-old American traveled from Washington in the state of to Tijuana in Mexico, with the aim of having a face lift, with such bad luck that when she woke up from the procedure the result was totally different from what was agreed. In exchange, she underwent surgery with a breast augmentation and a buttock lift.

Kimberly McCormick wanted to have a skin lift and tighten the muscle tissues of her face, since the fat located in the face and neck can be sculpted, eliminated or displaced.

(You may be interested: Lina Tejeiro would make a drastic decision about her breast implants).

This was what she had in mind, but what was supposed to be a cosmetic procedure ended up turning into a nightmare of medical bills and a painful situation for the patient.

According to the affected person, she decided to travel to the Central American country for purely economic reasons. since in the United States the cost of the process was 50,000 dollars (200 million Colombian pesos), while in Mexico the value was 12,000 dollars (48 million pesos).

(Keep reading: Video: candidate for the Duitama council with implants such as horns, expansions and more).

NEW: A 65-year-old American woman traveled to Mexico to get a skin-tightening surgery but woke up to breast implants and a Brazilian Butt Lift instead. Kimberly McCormick is smoking after she is left with $75,000 in expected bills after a Mexico plastic surgery center performed… pic.twitter.com/G6PRPnPb3L — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2023

McCormick says that when he woke up he encountered the unimaginable event. A bust too big for her body and an unnecessary tail lift that the woman never requested and that she was just waiting for to have 90 inches of excess skin removed after previous weight-loss surgery.

“I entered the operating room at four in the afternoon and did not leave until one thirty in the morning. Then I called my daughter crying because I woke up with a huge breast that, even if she lived to be 500 years old, she would never have wanted.declared the affected person in conversation with ‘FOX 13’.

Likewise, he narrated that she asked him: ‘Did you tell them you wanted a full C,’ and I said, ‘No, I would never say that, ever,’” he remembered. On the other hand, she reported that the surgeon did not remove the loose skin under her arms and thighs and that the room where the intervention was carried out was “dirty.”

Cosmetic surgeries gone wrong!!!

Kimberly McCormick, a 65 year old American woman who went to Mexico Bariatric Center for a more discount skin tightening surgery, woke up with unwanted breast implants and a Brazilian butt lift, plus extra medical bills 👀

Tijuana, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KdxGEPWgPR — Funny News Hub (@Funnynewshub) November 21, 2023

Although the name of the establishment is unknown, McCormick states that this procedure, in addition to the pain and possible repercussions, leaves him with a possible debt of 75,000 dollars (300 million pesos) to compensate for the surgeries from which he is still recovering, according to reviews. doctors you have seen.

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news