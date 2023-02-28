“It bothers us that you speak Spanish”, that was the argument used by two officials from a US public entity to promote the dismissal of a Latina colleague from her job.

This is Verónica Cajamarca, a Mexican assistant who began working in 2021 at the Erath County Tax Collection Office, United States, thanks to the fact that he was bilingual, a quality that few professionals had in that place. However, what initially began as a job opportunity ended up becoming an act of discrimination.

According to the news network Univision 23 DFW, Cajamarca was hired to serve local customers who do not speak Englishsince he held the position of assistant clerk in the area of ​​motor vehicles.

However, everything changed on February 7 of this year when she was forced to sign a document called “English-only rule” in which the school ordered Verónica Cajamarca not to pronounce any word in Spanish when conversing with the other officials. and at your job.

This was upsetting to Verónica, which is why she resigned from the institution. “I started reading it and at that moment she gave me courage,” Cajamarca said in an interview with the aforementioned medium.

On the other hand, The woman argued that it all started thanks to the fact that two of her colleagues discriminated against her because of her accent.since they repeatedly told him that he will not use it in the office: “Your language bothers us.”

Cajamarca told the newspaper dallasnews that in December 2022 another Latina colleague, María Cruz Serrano, arrived at the Tax Collection Office, with whom she forged a friendship and they spoke in Spanish frequently, something that the other employees did not like, since they believed that they were criticizing them they.

The Mexican resigned from her job on February 7. Photo: Facebook of Steve Jefferson III/ Verónica Cajamarca

The two Latina women were forced to sign the document. However, Cajamarca worked until February 24 because he could not accept the situation he was witnessing.

Nevertheless, on February 23, County Judge Brandon J. Huckabee met with the victims and ordered all Texas tax offices to remove these types of rules from their internal policies, since they appeal against human rights.

According to the news Univision 23 DFW, For the lawyer Manuel Díaz, Cajamarca’s rights as a worker were violated. In addition, the office violated Title 7 of the Civil Rights Protection Act of 1964, which stipulates that non-English speaking workers must not be discriminated against.

in the newspaper dallasnewsDavid Donatti, a lawyer for the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) of Texas, assured that it was illegal for the institution to force the Mexican to sign a document of this nature, since it was discriminatory.

