'A second chance at life'. This is how Kirsty Bortoft, a 49-year-old British woman, described her experience after 'coming back from the dead'.

Bortoft told the British newspaper The Sun that She was dead for 40 minutes and came back thanks to the work the doctors did to revive her. Once he returned, he told what he saw and felt while he was without vital signs and his story caused surprise.

The day Bortoft ended up in the hospital



The events occurred on January 29, 2021, just the day the woman and her husband were going to have a dinner together. As he told The Sun, his father had agreed to take care of the couple's three children so that they could spend some time alone.

But plans changed when Stu, the woman's husband, found Kirsty Bortoft unconscious in the living room of the house. “She was sitting on the couch, eyes open and lifeless,” the man said, adding that Bortoft also had “strange hexagonal patterns” all over her body.

“He put me on the ground and began performing CPR while on the phone with emergency services and after connecting me to several machinesthe lifeguard used a defibrillator to get my weak heartbeat back into rhythm. Unfortunately, after stabilizing me, the same thing happened again and my heart was beating so fast that it would have eventually stopped and given up,” the woman told the aforementioned media.

Kirsty Bortoft and her husband Stu.

The man took his wife to the nearest hospital, but once there, doctors told them that Bortoft only had a six percent chance of surviving. In fact, for 40 minutes they left her for dead due to the lack of vital signs. But the doctors continued resuscitation until they got her heart beating again.

Bortoft had suffered cardiac arrest and doctors put her in an induced coma in order to save her life.

'Something magical happened'



Although the medical center staff had alerted the woman's family to expect the worst, Bortoft woke up. He said he felt like something magical happened and because of it, he came back to life. Despite being unconscious, he said he knew exactly everything that was happening around him.

The woman said that, while she was unconscious, a friend of hers who was psychic contacted her sister to find out what was happening. Until that moment, only the closest family (husband, parents and children) knew that Bortoft was in a medical center fighting for her life.

But her friend knew something was wrong, because she said that Bortoft's spirit was in his house asking him to write some messages for his children and his father. “I told (my friend) that my body was breaking down and I didn't think I could do it again, but she was stern with me and told me to come back,” the woman told The Sun.

Her spirit, according to her story, spent two hours in her psychic friend's room.

Kirsty Bortoft, a 49-year-old British woman. Photo: The Nation/ Argentina

“I remember when I finally returned to my body, I knew exactly what I had to do to heal, like a download of information. I realized that you don't die, only your body moves on and that my mission here was not over yet,” she said.

Bortoft says that she became a medical enigma, since few people can come back from a coma and the situation she experienced without almost any consequences on their body. According to him, thanks to what he experienced, he healed faster and, ten days later, his x-rays and clinical tests were fine.

“I accelerated the inevitable and healed faster, where on day ten, I had an “The water had practically disappeared,” he said.

She and her husband firmly maintain that a series of “unknown factors” helped her survive. She now dedicates her life to sharing her story and helping others struggling with anxiety.

