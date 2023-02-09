What is there after death? This is the question that surely many ask themselves and the answer is one of the great unknowns of the humanity. While it is true that culture and religion determine each person’s position on this question, the reality is that there are other people’s experiences that make us reflect.

This is the case of a woman who ‘died’ for 27 minutes from a heart attack in 2018, but who managed to survive after resuscitation maneuvers. Is about Tina Hainesfrom Arizona USAwho left her home to take a walk with her husband Brian, but suddenly collapsed and suffered a heart attack.

His partner, far from being scared, began to perform CPR on him so that he would not lose his life until the ambulance arrived. On the way to the hospital, the doctors revived her more than six times until she was able to stabilize in a health center and through an intubation.

Thus, what happened after “come back to life” This is what has made the doctors reflect, since when she woke up, the woman surprised the specialists and her own family because, being minimally conscious, she asked for a pen and a blank sheet to write a peculiar message in the form of a scribble: “It is real”.

Photo: Facebook / Tina Hines

After these words, the people in the room asked ‘what is real?’ and she responded by pointing to the sky with tears in her eyes.

After several days of recovering in the hospital, tina hinesreturned to her activities but it was already another and since then the woman promotes talks in churchesschools and congresses to share the feeling she had when “she was dead for 27 minutes”.

Photo: Facebook/ Tina Hines

He even wrote a book called “It’s real…heaven. How dying changes livingwhere he tells his experience.