Tijuana.- A women was detained and linked to processas accomplicefor him murder of Angelita Meraz Leónactivist and president of the collective Unión y Fuerza por Nuestros Desaparecidos in Tecate.

The above was reported by the Attorney General of the State of Baja California, María Elena Andradepublishes the media En Línea BC.

There is data indicating that the detained was one of the participants in it crimesaid the official.

The investigation into the case continues and at the moment no further details of the case can be given, he clarified.

The attorney general assured that from the moment the homicide of Meraz León was recorded, on February 8 in the municipality of Tecate, they have maintained contact with the relatives, in fact, it was through them that the arrest was achieved. of women today linked to the process.

Apparently both families knew each other.

The prosecutor highlighted the great availability of the activist's family to provide data and work closely with authorities.

They have worked closely with the authority, they have provided a lot of data for the investigation and great availability that has added to the authority,” Andrade explained.

The crime

Angelita Meraz León, president of the search collective Unión y Fuerza por Nuestros Desaparecidos Tecate, Baja California, was shot to death on February 8, while she was working in a beauty salon in the Loma Alta neighborhood.

Hitmen entered the premises and shot him several times, then fled. Shortly after, the car in which the murderers were traveling was found on fire outside the IMSS clinic in Tecate.

Angelita was looking several years to your brother missing. That's why she became an activist.

He asked for protection, the Prosecutor's Office did not give it to him

The newspaper El Financiero published that Angelita requested on three occasions to the Baja California State Attorney General's Office that protection will be providedsince he had already received death threats due to his outstanding work in searching for missing people.

In November 2023 Angelita Meraz León had insisted on FGEBC whatsand will provide securitygiven that he feared for his lifeconfirmed Paula Sandoval, spokesperson for the State Movement for the Disappeared of Baja California (who is also looking for her brother).

“Our Prosecutor's Office is a shame, our government is a shame, the Prosecutor's Office completely distanced itself and the only thing they told her was not to worry, that it was extortion, they left her completely unprotected,” accused Sandoval.

“She did their work, like all the presidents of groups and the families we are looking for, she did the work for the authorities, and when she requested the protection, the Prosecutor's Office turned the other way, as it usually does, and that is unfortunately what that just happened in Baja California,” Sandoval added, when the crime happened.