A mother from the United States accidentally shot her own five-year-old son in the stomach. Actually, the woman wanted to meet a puppy.

Texas – An afternoon in Texas turned into a nightmare for two US families. While a five-year-old son had to be hospitalized and a dog owner is traumatized, the mother Angelia V. (24) has to answer in court after this day. All information about the incident is available at extratipp.com*.

Dog runs curiously to neighbors – woman opens fire

Bruno is a six month old boxer puppy who, according to his owner, is very curious. When Bruno’s owner opened the door that afternoon to see if his brother was already there, the puppy ran out the front door and into the street. To where Angelia V. was staying with her five-year-old son. Without hesitation, the lady shot the puppy, as a video shows. However, one of the three bullets ricocheted off and hit not Bruno, but the stomach of her own son.

“She could have done it differently. She was here. Her husband was there. I was there. Nothing would have happened. Nothing bad, ”says the dog owner about the incident. Despite the shot in the stomach, the five-year-old boy will survive, and Bruno also survived the graze on the leg. The mother, who opened fire for no real reason, now has to answer to the court.

