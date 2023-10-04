Home page World

From: Friederike Hilz

Split

In a good neighborhood you make compromises. But what this woman is asking goes far too far, says the Reddit community.

I’ll tell you a fairy tale. A family lives a quiet and tranquil life in 17th century Germany. But suddenly an evil witch comes and father, mother and son find themselves in an apartment building in the 21st century. And oh horror! A neighbor actually hangs her underwear out on the balcony to dry without any hesitation – her son can see everything!

This is how I explain the note that a Redditor posted in r/aberBitteLaminiert. A mother apparently turns to her neighbor with the note and asks her to stop hanging her underwear on the balcony to dry because she wants her son to “grow up free of shame and temptation.” You can probably tell how serious the woman is by the many exclamation marks.

Free from shame but ashamed of underwear?

Not only you and I, but also Reddit users are a bit confused: “‘Free from shame […] grow up’, but then teach him that underwear is something to be ashamed of?” asks u/kiwi-bandit. Another user can only agree: “I thought exactly the same thing. This also teaches the child that it’s OK to tell others what to do just to avoid having to pull their own head out of their ass.”

Others suspect that the family are nudists and therefore don’t want their son to see the underwear drying. But the Reddit community also has a clear opinion: “All laundry can hang on other balconies and in other gardens. But just a typical example of ‘I didn’t understand my religion at all.’” comments u/Death_IP.

Show what the Lord gave you

“This is a Christian house,” the mother writes on the note. This phrase is probably the least confusing, after all, there are some rules among strictly religious people. However, Reddit user u/glamourcrow has something pretty exciting to say about this:

Admittedly, it’s been a while since my religious education class, but “no clothing” isn’t in the Bible, is it? But it is always said that the church should become more modern, so perhaps new commandments are needed? The Reddit community definitely has one or two suggestions:

How would you have reacted to a note like that? Let me know in the comments!