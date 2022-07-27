Daily Mirror: Victoria from the UK has become afraid of her wrists after surgery

Victoria Tretis, 41, from Nottingham, UK, wanted to get rid of her fear of her wrists and turned to hypnosis. About it informs Daily Mirror.

“As a teenager, I constantly dropped my sleeves. Now I feel worse: I shudder if a husband or daughter accidentally touches my wrists, ”the woman is afraid.

Victoria attributes her phobia to an operation she had on her wrist at the age of four. It was necessary to remove a hygroma (benign cyst), which formed on the girl’s hand and interfered with her normal life.

The operation was successful, but the reason for the phobia was the removal of stitches. “These were thick surgical sutures. I remember how hard they were pulled, and I had to look out the window to be distracted, ”recalls Victoria.

Related materials:

Now the woman cannot turn her palms up and constantly hides her wrists. Victoria feels discomfort during yoga classes, and also does not donate blood, for which she feels guilty.

Having a phobia all her life, Victoria worries that she can instill complexes in her daughter Freya. “I don’t want her to see how strange I feel about this,” says the concerned mother.

Fears for the future of her daughter prompted Victoria to turn to a hypnotherapist. Specialist Deepti Tait will work with the woman by giving her three hypnotic sessions. The woman wants her wrists to be a regular part of her body and hopes hypnotherapy will help her deal with her phobia.

Rahne reported that a baby was born in Australia with a permanent smile on his face. The reason was an anomaly in the development of the oral cavity.