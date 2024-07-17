Ciudad Juárez— Officers of the Investigative Police assigned to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua executed an arrest warrant against Martha Guadalupe DD, 39 years old, in joint collaboration with the US Federal Marshals Agency of the United States of America.

According to Gabriela Cota, spokesperson for the FGE, the arrest took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, on Urano Street in the Satélite neighborhood.

The detainee was targeted by American authorities for crimes against health in the state of Texas, events that occurred in 2023 and who had been evading justice since then.

American authorities therefore requested the collaboration of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations to achieve her capture. As a result of the binational collaboration and the data obtained in the investigations supported by technology, ministerial elements managed to locate the fugitive in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

Once she was captured, she was subsequently handed over to the requesting authority near the Lerdo-Stanton international bridge in Ciudad Juárez.

Other agencies such as the National Migration Institute and the National Guard, as well as personnel from the US Marshals Federal Agency, participated in the delivery.