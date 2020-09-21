A woman wandering with her feet on the roadway in Ramenskoye near Moscow turned out to be a Russian TV presenter, writes REN TV…

According to preliminary data, this is Hilda Carmen, who hosts a travel program on one of the federal channels.

On September 20, footage appeared on the Web showing a woman walking without clothes on the road. It is assumed that the reason for the appearance of a woman on the track in this form could be the use of illegal drugs.

Also, eyewitnesses published a video in which the doctors had to make a lot of efforts to put the woman in the ambulance.

In May, it was reported that the Russian Guard had detained a 31-year-old man without clothes in the west of Moscow. According to eyewitnesses, a naked Muscovite pestered passers-by, doused one of them with paint, and then climbed into a water tank.