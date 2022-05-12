With the high numbers of femicides in Latin America, it is normal that more and more women practice sports associated with self-defense such as karate, taekwondo or kickboxing to feel safer. But, can the use of this training in order to safeguard one’s own safety become dangerous?

That is the case of a 20-year-old girl with knowledge in martial arts, who, in order to protect her integrity, He would have ended up taking the life of his alleged aggressor by means of a jiu-jitsu key.

The events occurred on the morning of Saturday, May 2, in Vila Perus, west of Sao Paulo (Brazil). The authorities informed the local news program ‘SBT News’ that she was traveling together with a friend of hers, but at the time of separating was intercepted by a man, identified as Leonardo Barcellos.

“On her way home, a guy approached her and raped her.“, were the words of Lieutenant Beatriz Miscow, of the Brazilian Military Police to the local program ‘Brazil Urgent’.

Apparently, he managed to subdue the alleged assailant and hanged him in a move known as the rear naked choke. The authorities tried to give him first aid, but he had already died: “It ended up killing him (…) The victim asked the people who came to help her for help, but death had already occurred“.

Of course, she was transferred to a care center.

In addition, the woman claimed to have recognized the alleged aggressor, who would have offered her a drink at the meeting she was in, to which she would have answered no, and would come chasing her from there.

The case was registered as self-defense in the 41st Police District and the woman was released.

