A women He used a huge amber as doorstopthe stone valued at one million eurosmore than 21 million pesos, was for decades in a woman’s house in Romania.

He amberwhich weighs almost 3.5 kg, was used as doorstopwithout anyone in the family suspecting that they had a family in their house semiprecious stone.

It was not until the woman died that one of her relatives analyzed the amber and suspected that it might have some value, so she sold the piece to the State. The woman never knew the economic value of her doorstop.

The family says that, on one occasion, thieves entered the house looking for jewelry, but they did not take the valuable item. amberNeither the thieves nor the family had any idea how much it was worth.

He amber was studied by specialists at the Museum of History in Krakow. There it was estimated that the stone could be between 38.5 and 70 million years old. The scientists stressed that this is one of the largest pieces of amber in the world .

After being studied, the piece was transferred to the provincial museum of Buzău and is considered a piece of national treasure.