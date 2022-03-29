For the first time, the Colombian band Morat performed in Caracas, Venezuela. His presentations were on March 26 and 27.

The first day everything went smoothly, but on the second there were clashes between some attendees.

The main reason for the fight was that the group’s drummer threw a drumstick into the audience because a fan had a sign that said: “Please, Martin give me a drumstick.”

Upon falling into the public, the attendees fought to keep the drumstick. But amid the uproar, an armed woman pulled out a gun and began beating up some attendees. Little by little, people moved away from the place where the object was.

Apparently, according to ‘CNN’, the armed woman was an escort who was guarding a senior official from one of the country’s five public powers and her sister.

In addition, the woman would have entered through the backstage area, an area in which there is not so much rigor in the searches because it is a preferential sector.

(Keep reading: Taylor Hawkins died in Bogotá: this is how the international media recorded it).

The woman was not arrested by any of the attendees or the authorities, nor was she sanctioned, according to those attending the concert.

The band spoke out on their social networks and rejected any act of violence, since they want their concerts to be a safe space and their music a reason for unity.

(You may be interested in: Professor is sanctioned for cutting his students’ hair)

For its part, the production company AGTE Live, the organizing company, He regretted the entry of the armed person and assured that he will initiate an investigation with the police.

As far as we know, the police have already taken action on the matter. Although we are sorry for what happened, we are not going to let this event tarnish our memory of playing in Venezuela for the first time, because we had an incredible time. Thanks for having us, Venezuela! Amazing concerts! – Morat (@MoratBanda) March 28, 2022

More news

– Woman cut off her partner’s penis after discovering that he abused her daughter

– Another town in Italy joins the initiative to sell houses for one euro

– The luxuries of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’, which goes on sale

– By ‘accident’, a man hit a partner in the face with a 20-kilo weight

– Anonymous claims that it hacked the Central Bank of Russia and that it will publish files

Trends WEATHER