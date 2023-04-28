The case of a woman who tried to sell her 5-year-old daughter has caused outrage, especially the reason why he did it. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, her mother put up for sale for 400 dollars, approximately 7 thousand Mexican pesos, through social networks.

The event was recorded in Ecuadorafter a citizen complaint to the police, in which they warned about what a woman intended to do, for which she was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison, according to the authorities.

A court declared the woman the author of the crime of attempted human trafficking after the Prosecutor’s Office presented the case, which occurred on October 24, 2022.

The police officers detained the woman at the Santa Elena bus terminal, where she went to supposedly deliver the girl.

At the time of the arrest, the sentenced woman justified her act after saying that he had no financial solvency to support his daughter.

The girl was rescued and handed over to her maternal grandmother, who indicated that she did not know about the intentions of the condemned.

The Prosecutor’s Office supported this story with the testimonies of the investigating and apprehending agents, medical experts and social workers.