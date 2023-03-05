The 31-year-old woman, who lives in San Juan, in the Texas Valley, had already been detained by the federal authorities on January 31 when she was going to Mexico.

Texas.- The authorities of Texas, they arrested a woman What was he trying to bring to Tamaulipasa 39-piece arsenal that included 33 “goat horns”, as well as boxes of bullets; It was reported this Sunday.

Jessica Alvarado, was discovered in the Hidalgo International Bridge, Texas; In addition, the police also found in his house in his house they found 499 grams of cocaine and $13,000 in cash, which aggravated his legal situation.

According to the report, the 31-year-old woman, who lives in San Juan, in the Texas Valleyhad already been detained by the federals on January 31 when she was going to Mexico aboard a Ford F-150; however, she assured that she was not carrying anything illegal.

Instead, CBP customs officers found in the pick-up truck, the 39 firearms, all of large caliber, being 33 AK-47 assault rifles caliber 7.62 by 39 millimeters; 3 AR-15 .223 caliber rifles; a 22 caliber carbine; and two 45-caliber squad-type pistols, El Mañana reported.

Alvarado, was presented on Friday, February 3 before Judge Nadia Medrano, to notify her of the official charges.

While, Alamdar Hamdani, United States Federal Attorney in South Texas, said the charges are traffic goods abroad; also possession with intent to distribute approximately 499 grams of cocaine, found in the woman’s home in the town of San Juan, Texas.