The 31-year-old woman, who lives in San Juan, in the Texas Valley, had already been detained by the federal authorities on January 31 when she was going to Mexico.
Texas.- The authorities of Texas, they arrested a woman What was he trying to bring to Tamaulipasa 39-piece arsenal that included 33 “goat horns”, as well as boxes of bullets; It was reported this Sunday.
Jessica Alvarado, was discovered in the Hidalgo International Bridge, Texas; In addition, the police also found in his house in his house they found 499 grams of cocaine and $13,000 in cash, which aggravated his legal situation.
According to the report, the 31-year-old woman, who lives in San Juan, in the Texas Valleyhad already been detained by the federals on January 31 when she was going to Mexico aboard a Ford F-150; however, she assured that she was not carrying anything illegal.
Instead, CBP customs officers found in the pick-up truck, the 39 firearms, all of large caliber, being 33 AK-47 assault rifles caliber 7.62 by 39 millimeters; 3 AR-15 .223 caliber rifles; a 22 caliber carbine; and two 45-caliber squad-type pistols, El Mañana reported.
Alvarado, was presented on Friday, February 3 before Judge Nadia Medrano, to notify her of the official charges.
While, Alamdar Hamdani, United States Federal Attorney in South Texas, said the charges are traffic goods abroad; also possession with intent to distribute approximately 499 grams of cocaine, found in the woman’s home in the town of San Juan, Texas.
It is worth mentioning that Jessica Alvarado, does not have a license to trade or export firearms, the punishment in sentence for weapons would be up to 10 years and for drugs, up to 20 years.
