China, a woman travels with five live snakes on her, stopped at customs

A woman in China she was intercepted and stopped with five live snakes on him. Chinese customs authorities searched a female traveler trying to cross from Hong Kong to the southeastern city of Shenzhen. The news was reported by various local media.

Police noticed the woman’s “strange body shape” and decided to detain her at customs. At that point, the shocking discovery: the traveler was carrying five hidden live snakes in casings attached to the body. It would be five corn snakes stuffed into stockings attached to the woman’s torso.

