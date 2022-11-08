Home page World

In order to take an allegedly “easier” driving test, a woman traveled around 800 kilometers to the test location. Still, she didn’t pass.

Student driver Costance Kampfer from London failed her first driving test. So far nothing unusual, after all, around 40 percent of all learner drivers fail their first attempt. But for her second attempt, she traveled more than 800 kilometers, like the British Times previously reported, only to fail again. She had actually hoped for an easier test, white kreiszeitung.de.

Higher chances of success: woman drives 800 kilometers for driving test

800 kilometers to get to the driving test – because in Great Britain some regions have a reputation for having higher driving test pass rates. So the driver’s license candidate, who has already failed once, decided on an exam location that, according to the Internet, is said to be the one you get Driving licence, which according to experts should be left at home abroad, as easily as possible. So your destination: Isle of Mill off the west coast of Scotland, because that’s where 90 percent of all learner drivers should pass. In addition, there is only one roundabout in the whole town – perfect, because driver’s license candidate Kamper has developed a “fear” of roundabouts.

A woman from London has traveled more than 800 kilometers for her driving test – without success. (Iconic image) © WavebreakmediaMicro / imago

Ten hour drive to the Isle of Mill

“A quick Google search told me where to go, the Isle of Mill. I’ve booked for mid-December at the earliest,” says Kamper. The trip to the Isle of Mill took around ten hours in total, including a ferry ride. When she first arrived, however, there was a problem. No driving instructor who would have been eligible for the test could have provided her with a car.

“No one was enthusiastic”: driving examiner warns a learner driver before taking a test trip

At the last moment she found a woman who lives in the region who made her car available for the learner driver: “I asked for help on Facebook, whereupon the local paramedic Mairi took pity and offered her blue Mini”. After all, she doesn’t do it like a Driving student from Bremen, who drove to his driving test himself.

The moody weather on the island also played its part – contrary to previous prophecies of doom: “None of the driving examiners was enthusiastic about the trip and everyone warned me that there was a high probability that my test would have to be canceled if the weather was bad”. But on this day the weather didn’t put a spanner in the works.

“I was determined”: a student driver drives 800 kilometers for an “easy” driving test – and fails

So nothing stood in the way of a test: “I was determined to pass my driving test the second time – I just had to optimize my chances”. But all the effort was not worth it: again, Kampfer failed the test. After all, the examiner gave her good words of encouragement on the long way home: “I don’t like to call it a failure – rather see it as a failure.”