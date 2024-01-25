A Dutch woman accidentally transfers 20,000 euros to her ex-partner. That was actually supposed to be 200 euros for their daughter. Only later does she discover that she entered two zeros too many. Her ex refuses to refund the money. Does the woman have a leg to stand on? What should you do if you make a wrong payment and the recipient does not return it? We asked two experts.
Sanne Wolters
Latest update:
11:11
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Woman #transfers #euros #euros #won39t #happen
Leave a Reply