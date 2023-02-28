United Kingdom.- A 31-year-old woman, who works uploading content on the platform onlyfans, she complained about being discriminated against in a gym.

Stephanie Harrison, OnlyFans model, she was kicked out of the gym she attended and their membership was removed.

The woman, a mother of two, from Newcastle, UK, said she gym owners had direct access to the platform with adult content.

We recommend you read:

Stephanie’s photo only shows her posing in a sports top, but the gym owner sent him a message on whatsapp asking him to leave the gym, as photos taken at the location were circulating.

Stephanie considered the fact as absolute discrimination. Outraged, she said that the CrossFit gym is a community and her work is not supposed to be questioned.

The woman claimed to the owner the termination in writing and that there was no link to the gym in the photo and she did not mention them in her stories.

In addition to the fact that the photos were not even in underwear, but in training clothes.

The OnlyFans model maintained that she was a member of the gym since 2019 and that he had never had any complaints about his photos in the gym.

The gym owner responded to Stephanie that the photos were taken at the gym and what she does is up to her, but as a company, she doesn’t want to be tied to something like onlyfansso they respectfully requested him to leave the gym.