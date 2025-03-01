03/01/2025



Updated at 6:13 p.m.





«That there are more women sailing only depends on us». It is a Marina Bonet phrase, a regatist of the Arenal Yacht Club that navigates in the Women’s Sailing Iberdrola League. Yes and no. Yes, because getting on a ship for a cruise social regatta in our club is relatively easy, since many shipowners usually need to complete crew. No, if we are talking about professional candle. Equal opportunities between men and women in the world of candle should be measured in terms of access to professional candle projects, and here Spain suspends and suspend many countries.

The Women’s candle Iberdrola League It is a great initiative. The clubs involved in this championship, who have seen how their partners have re -enchanted the candle, say from young lights of light candle to more mature women who reconnect with sport after motherhood. The effect is perceived in the Iberdrola League, which year after year increases the number of participating teams, and also in other disciplines due to the effect called.

But I remember a conversation with Natalia via-Dufresnein the first edition of this initiative. The double Olympic medalist had a lot of experience of the experience, but what she claimed were measures to match opportunities in professional candle. It is true that to access these projects one of the first requirements is experience, and the Iberdrola League can contribute to adding outputs, turned and translucho. The gallons, demonstrating the worth, is another of the key factors, but for this you have to be able to sail.

It is a complex issue that also affects many other sports. What is the solution? Fees in professional candle projects? Regattas like The Ocean Race have been pioneers In this sense, and the E1 World Cup, the electric motonáutic circuit in which Rafa Nadal has a team (very competitive, by the way), has opted for parity: each team has to be formed mandatory by a man and a woman. It is not crazy, therefore, extending the measure to other professional projects. Maybe then we will have to reformulate the expression of “man to the water!” On the other more inclusive, when referring to the emergency maneuver in case of falling a person byboard.









Speaking of women in our sport, I am proud to contribute to give them visibility through these pages. In three of my four Nautical ABC numbers, ‘The interview’ has been dedicated to exceptional women.

For exceptional women, Maca … A few weeks ago we lost Macarena Láinezone of the pioneers of nautical journalism in this country and press head of the Royal Spanish Vela Federation in the last cycle. Beyond its professional quality, it was one of the most beloved classmates. Good journey, Maca. We miss you.