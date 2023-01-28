Every day, inhabitants of the Constituyentes del 57 neighborhood, in Monterrey, suffer attacks from a neighbor who attacks with stones against people and vehicles.

According to testimonies, “Ruby”, as the women, suffers from her mental faculties, and although she previously lived with her husband and children in a house in that neighborhood, now she wanders around and throwing stones to everyone who comes across.

In a video, the neighbor can be seen on Adolfo López Mateos street, at its intersection with T. Rosales,

throwing stones against a garbage collection worker.

Although it missed the worker, it did break part of the glass of a parked van.

“She is a danger, she attacks,” said Nallely Eguía, one of those affected.

“Last Wednesday he destroyed and attacked the elderly, the truck that is seen in the video is mine and the glass broke.”

In the same street, it was also recorded

throwing big stones to a taxi with passengers, and crashes the windshield.

Neighbors claim to have called 911 and Fuerza Civil, however, the authorities say they cannot act because of the

women’s condition.

“They tell us that they can’t do anything,” said neighbor Valeria Romo, “that among all the neighbors we get together to take her to a psychiatric hospital.”

On Penitentiary Avenue, the same woman was seen throwing stones in a taco shop.