New York.- A woman threw her baby from the balcony from his apartment in a second in Brooklyn, New York, in which he lives with his three children and his husband to whom he told what he had done with his son, local authorities reported.

According to the report, authorities said it was the father of the child who called the policeafter his wife woke him up to tell him that he had thrown to the baby barely 6 months old on the balcony.

Authorities arrived at the scene Thursday around 4:50 a.m., located at 1870 51st St. and 19th Ave., in the Mapleton neighborhood Thursday and were greeted by the baby’s fatherwho explained incredulously what the mother of his children had done.

Mother She was also interviewed by authorities, however, her statements were inconsistent and she mentioned something about “sacrifice,” first responders told the NYPD, according to ABC News.

While the baby managed to survive the fall and was immediately transferred to the Maimonides Medical Center hospital in critical condition, his health condition is reserved, police said.

On the other hand, Mother she was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “People just break down. She is being psychologically evaluated,” a medical professional told the Daily News as she left the house last night.

Meanwhile, the detectives they are investigating whether the baby was a victim of child abuse and interviewed both parents on Thursday. As of Thursday night no one had been charged with any crime, El Diario reported.

The authorities have reported that in recent months several cases of deceased children for neglect and/or alleged domestic violence in New York.

And they have recommended that if you are a victim or suspect that someone is being mistreated, especially if you are a minor or elderly, call the 1.888.NYCWELL (1.888.692.9355)text “WELL” to 65173, or review information at https://nycwell.cityofnewyork.us/es/.