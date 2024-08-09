A woman in the US was jailed after she attacked her husband with a burrito. About this writes Fox News.

Esha Persad, 34, from Florida, decided to treat her husband to a celebratory dinner on his birthday. She ordered food from Taco Bell and McDonald’s. During the dinner, the couple suddenly started arguing.

According to the victim’s testimony, his wife threw a burrito and a taco in his face. The burrito was still on the man’s face when police arrived at the home, the news station reported. Persad said she threw the burrito at her husband because he threw a bag at her. He denied this.

Persad was booked into jail that same day on domestic violence charges and spent 24 hours in the Pinellas County Jail before being released.

Earlier it was reported that a pensioner from the USA did not want to eat pancakes prepared by his wife and attacked her with a knife. According to the man, his wife convinced him to eat in order to gain weight, but he did not want pancakes.