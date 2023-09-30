When Sarah Lundry, a young mother from Topeka, Kansas, began experience pregnancy symptoms In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, she never imagined that her journey to motherhood would take an unexpected and terrifying turn.

Lundry and her husband waited patiently for three long months before being able to get a doctor’s appointment, which became a period of anxiety and uncertainty.

During that time, she experienced nausea, fatigue, and other typical signs of early pregnancy, but what she didn’t know was that her body was harboring something very different than a developing baby.

When she was finally able to see her doctor and undergo an ultrasound, the surprise was overwhelming: Instead of a fetus, Lundry’s uterus harbored a tumorthe result of a rare type of pregnancy called a “molar pregnancy.”

This phenomenon occurs when a sperm fertilizes a defective egg, generating abnormal growth of uterine tissue instead of an embryo.

Mrs Lundry’s case is extremely rare, accounting for less than one per cent of pregnancies that become molar pregnancies.

The delay in seeking medical care due to concerns about exposure to Covid-19 and the overload on health care systems during the pandemic contributed to this unusual situation.

The devastating news didn’t end there. In May 2021, Lundry was diagnosed with gestational trophoblastic neoplasiaa group of rare tumors that originate in cells that would normally form the placenta.

This diagnosis led to a series of medical treatments, including surgery and chemotherapy.

Despite her arduous battle with cancer, Lundry has remained positive and grateful to be on the other side of the disease. Following a partial hysterectomy to remove her uterus, she has been cancer-free for a year, although she is unable to conceive any more children naturally.

Along with her husband Garrett, the couple has kept alive the hope of expanding their family through adoption. To make this dream a reality, they are raising funds with the help of local coffee shop Milk & Honey Coffee Co., which has set up an account for the Lundrys’ adoption fund. People can contribute by mentioning “The Lundry” when visiting the cafe.

Sarah Lundry’s story is a testament to resilience and hope in the midst of unimaginable challenges. Her bravery in facing such a rare diagnosis and her determination to keep going are an inspiration to all those facing similar struggles.