Anonymous Daily Mail writer reveals sex-obsessed British village

An anonymous author complained about life in a sex-obsessed British village. She gave the details shared in an article written for the Daily Mail.

A woman accustomed to living in London moved to the village with her family because of her husband. He grew up in the countryside and did not like the city. Life in the new place did not work out. Since the couple had an apartment in the capital, the villagers did not recognize them as their own. In addition, the woman could not get used to the locals’ attitude to sex.

According to the author, cheating was commonplace in the village. For example, she told of an incident during a camping trip organized for students and their parents by a local school. During the trip, a married man had sex with a divorced woman in a tent after his wife had gone home. Meanwhile, his children were roasting marshmallows on a nearby fire.

The Daily Mail writer was also invited to swinger parties, offered help with choosing a lover and advised to get a vibrator. “I felt like such a prude,” the woman admitted. Having faced other problems in the village, she decided to leave and returned safely to the city. “I miss the fresh air and I don’t miss people,” she emphasized.

