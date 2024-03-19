A woman has shared through her TikTok account how found worm eggs in one of his eyes. Silvana, she said that the first thing she began to feel was a pain that intensified as the days passed.

This pain was accompanied by bumps, swelling and redness, symptoms that she herself ruled out and confused with a stye. This situation was recurring for at least four years in which she removed white dots that appeared in her eye.

This temporarily resolved the problem, but the symptoms reappeared. It was until the woman went to the doctor that she was able to verify what she really had; a worm that resided inside his eye and left eggs.

The woman received adequate treatment to remove the worm from her eye so that the eggs would not reappear.

Why do worm eggs appear in the eye?

Having worms in the eye is a rare condition that is associated with parasitic infections, the most common being the one caused by the loa loa filiaris parasite, which is transmitted by the bite of the Chrysops fly.

These types of flies deposit larvae on the skin that can travel through the body and reach places such as the eyes causing symptoms such as conjunctivitis and in extreme cases, a worm can be created.

Eye worms may also appear due to infection with worms of the genus Thelazia, which are found in dogs, cats or livestock.

The woman reports that when eye discomfort is felt, it should not be neglected and thus avoid unpleasant situations.