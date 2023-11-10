Woman tattoos her boyfriend’s name on the middle of her forehead – “can’t believe it myself”

Home page World

Tattoos are now a worldwide trend. However, very few people want a facial tattoo. A woman now took the step.

London – Tattoos need to be carefully considered. Because without expensive removal, they remain under the skin for a lifetime. A woman showed her strange facial tattoo on TikTok – and that TikTok-Users do not believe in the authenticity.

Woman allegedly gets her boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead – and shows off tattoo on TikTok

The woman presented her fresh tattoo on her TikTok account. “My new face tattoo,” she captioned her one-minute video. Right at the beginning of the video she showed what the tattoo should look like. “Getting my boyfriend’s name tattooed on my face,” she wrote proudly. Meanwhile, the tattoo artist pulled the stencil from her forehead – the name “Kevin” was emblazoned there. Then the unthinkable happened: the tattoo artist went ahead and stabbed the name under her skin.

Londoner Ana Stanskovsky, who got the facial tattoo, also presents a number of motifs on many other parts of her body. During the video on TikTok, the 27-year-old can be seen with a face contorted in pain. She also wrote in the video that the pain was severe. When the tattoo was finally finished, the TikToker was more than relieved. “I love it,” said the Londoner about the Kevin tattoo. “I can hardly believe it myself,” she said. At the end she asked her viewers: “Do you think my boyfriend will like it?” Another woman complained that she can no longer find a job because of her tattoos.

TikTok users doubt the authenticity of the facial tattoo

In just four days, the video was viewed over 26 million times on TikTok. However, many of the other TikTok users did not believe that the facial tattoo was a real work. “This just can’t be real,” many commented. “No halfway reputable tattoo artist would do that, or am I mistaken?” asked another. “It’s not red at all and nothing…it won’t be real,” another user also said.

Since so many negative comments appeared under her video, the TikToker reached out to her followers again. She said that she "loves her new tattoo as much as I love my boyfriend." The TikToker from London also once again swore that it was authentic, but at the same time appeared a little unsure: "I haven't told my mother yet." She was able to convince her followers The other videos do not, they continue to assume that it is a fake.