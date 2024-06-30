Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

This security camera recording shows a person spilling wine in the storage room of the Cepa 21 winery. © CEPA 21/Europapress/dpa

A good glass of wine is a great pleasure for many people. In Spain, 60,000 liters are undrinkable forever. A woman probably spilled it on purpose.

Madrid – The anger of the alleged perpetrator must have been enormous. In the popular holiday destination of Spain, a woman is said to have deliberately spilled around 60,000 liters of high-quality wine in a winery. The estimated value: 2.5 million euros. The motive: revenge.

Alleged act of sabotage out of revenge: Woman acted after her dismissal

The woman is said to have been a former employee of the well-known winery Bodegas Cepa 21. She was arrested in Villaescusa de Roa, as several media outlets report, citing the authorities. The responsible police unit, Guardia Civil (Civil Guard), confirmed in response to a request from the dpa this information. The place is located about 40 kilometers north of Madrid.

According to the findings, the woman acted out of revenge because she had previously been fired. The alleged act of sabotage took place in February in the municipality of Castrillo de Duero, around 150 kilometers north of Madrid. It caused a great stir in Spain. What happened?

Act of sabotage in Spain: Masked person spills wine worth millions of euros

Security cameras recorded a break-in on the night of February 18, 2024. On the then media In the videos published, a masked person could be seen. At around half past three in the morning, she entered the storage room of the winery in the prestigious Ribera de Duero wine region. In less than a minute, she opened the taps of five steel tanks filled with wine. These included the premium brands Malabrigo and Horcajo. From the outset, it was assumed that the intruder must have known the facility very well. That turned out to be true.

“Bittersweet feeling”: Company president stunned after million-dollar loss

José Moro, president of the company affected, told the Catalan daily The Vanguardhe felt “a bittersweet feeling” after the arrest. He was “relieved and happy” because the case had been solved. However, he still could not understand “how such a sacrilege could have been committed”. He was also sad that the spilled wine was lost forever and could no longer be enjoyed. Not to mention the “economic blow” to his winery, Moro stressed.

The suspect has since been released on bail because there is no risk of her fleeing, it was said. (mbr with dpa)