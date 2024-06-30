Home page World

Michelle Brey

This security camera recording shows a person spilling wine in the storage room of the Cepa 21 winery. © CEPA 21/Europapress/dpa

A good wine is a great pleasure for many people. In Spain, 60,000 liters are undrinkable forever. A woman spilled it on purpose.

Madrid – Their anger must have been enormous: In the popular holiday destination Spain A woman is said to have deliberately spilled around 60,000 liters of high-quality wine in a winery. The estimated value was 2.5 million. The motive: revenge. What happened?

Damage in the millions – woman deliberately spills fine wine

The alleged perpetrator is said to have been a former employee of the well-known winery Bodegas Cepa 21. She was arrested in a town about 40 kilometers north of Madrid. This was reported by several media outlets on Friday (28 June) citing the authorities. The responsible police unit Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) confirmed on request of the dpa this information.

According to investigators’ findings, she acted out of revenge because she had previously been fired. The alleged act of sabotage took place in February in the municipality of Castrillo de Duero, around 150 kilometers north of Madrid. It caused a great stir in Spain.

Act of sabotage in Spain: cameras film masked person

On the night of February 18, security cameras recorded a break-in. The video reported by the media In the videos published, a masked person could be seen. She entered the winery’s storage room at around half past three in the morning. In less than a minute she opened the taps on five steel tanks filled with wine. These included premium brands such as Malabrigo and Horcajo. From the outset, it was assumed that the masked intruder must have known the facility very well. That was true, as it turned out.

José Moro, president of the company affected, told the Catalan daily The Vanguardhe felt “a bittersweet feeling” after the arrest. He was “relieved and happy” because the alleged solution had been found. However, he still could not understand “how such a sacrilege could have been committed”. He was also sad that the spilled wine was lost forever and could no longer be enjoyed. Not to mention the “economic blow” to his winery, Moro stressed.

The suspect has since been released on bail because there is no risk of her fleeing, it was said. (mbr with dpa)