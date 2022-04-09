Just imagine: you are walking down the street and suddenly you have that little urge to eat a skewer. After buying the meat on the skewer, you eat and satisfy the hunger of the moment. Until then, all the best! What if, by chance, there was a dog tracking chip inside the skewer, with the possibility that you might have swallowed it? Sounds very specific, right? But that’s what happened to a woman from Chile, according to the Biobio Chile portal.

+ Labrador is the favorite dog breed in the USA; check out the top 10

The case was denounced by councilor Michelle Tabilo Gatica, who also exposed the story in a publication on her social networks. “Yesterday at the City Council I reported the case of a neighbor who consumed an anticucho (meat prepared with pieces of beef) on the street. She arrived at the hospital with an upset stomach and unfortunately had a puppy chip in her stomach,” she wrote.

Following the statement, the municipality reinforced the requirement not to consume street products, as well as the responsible possession of pets. The councilor claimed that she requested “control of food in illegal trade”, so that such cases would not affect residents of the municipality again.

The company’s National Registry of Responsible Ownership of Animals informs that it provides identification service for domestic dogs and cats, in case the tracking chip is lost. The specific microchip is described as a small capsule, approximately the size of a grain of rice.

