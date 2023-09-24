A woman has been reunited with her AirPods Pro after a nine-hour trip to the emergency room that culminated in an emergency endoscopy. On June 14, 2023, Moe Kennedy found himself in an unusual situation when he accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods Pro While sleeping. What began as a strange dream turned into an unforgettable trip to the emergency room that will remain in the memories of Kennedy and his medical team for years.

Around 3 a.m., Kennedy woke up abruptly, realizing that he had apparently swallowed one of his AirPods Pro. Panicking, she tried unsuccessfully to vomit it out.

She and her mother decided to proceed with caution. They both headed to the nearby emergency room at Covington Medical Center.

“If you have ever lost a AirPods and you’re wondering where to look… maybe you should look in your stomach because maybe you ate it like me,” Moe says in a video posted on TikTok.

When Kennedy arrived, he had to explain his situation to the medical staff. They were surprised and amused to hear that their AirPods Pro They were still working. Kennedy’s mother was able to connect to them and hear her daughter’s stomach sounds and her laughter.

After performing a CT scan, the medical team discovered that the AirPods It had quickly moved into Kennedy’s stomach and was trapped in a precarious position. There was concern that he could remain stuck or require a more invasive surgical procedure if he was not addressed immediately.

To prevent this, Kennedy was taken by ambulance to the hospital and underwent an emergency endoscopy.

Kennedy woke up after the procedure with his AirPods safe and resting in a cup on your lap. Grateful for the successful outcome and the exceptional care she received, she thanked the medical team for her positive attitude and good humor about the entire situation.

“Overall, I would 100% recommend the AirPods Pro, but I definitely don’t recommend eating them,” Kennedy said. “I’m just happy that everything turned out well and laughing because I accidentally tested the ability of the Pro to resist stomach acid, which I found was at least up to 9 hours.”

Kennedy is not the first person to have accidentally swallowed a AirPods While sleeping. In February 2021, a Massachusetts man swallowed one of his AirPods after it fell out of his ear while he was sleeping.

Via: Apple Insider

Editor’s note: Don’t sleep with them AirPods Wearing band, you can put the phone nearby and listen to your podcast with the speaker, or I don’t know, I can’t sleep with something in my ears other than in transportation.