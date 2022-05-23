The defense of Cíntia Mariano Dias Cabral, the stepmother arrested on suspicion of poisoning two stepchildren in Rio, said she maintains her innocence. According to lawyer Carlos Augusto dos Santos, who is working on the case, the 49-year-old woman denies having confessed to the crime among family members, as stated in the testimony of one of her biological children to the Civil Police. The lawyers plan to exploit version conflict as a defense strategy.

Cíntia has been temporarily detained since Friday, the 20th, and was kept in prison by the Court of Justice of Rio (TJ-RJ), after a custody hearing on the afternoon of this Sunday, the 22nd. According to Santos, the judge at the Custody hearing justified that eventual revocation of the temporary arrest must happen in the same court that decreed it, the 3rd Criminal Court of TJ-RJ. The defense plans to ask for the arrest to be revoked and, if unsuccessful, to file habeas corpus in the 2nd instance. The lawyers define the arrest as “arbitrary and hasty”, and claim that Cíntia has collaborated with the investigation.

One of Cíntia’s children told police officers that the mother admitted, in conversation, to having put chumbinho in the plate of beans served to her stepson Bruno Cabral, 16 years old. In the testimony recorded at the 33rd Police Station (DP), in Realengo, west of Rio, Cíntia’s son said that his mother had also confessed to poisoning her stepdaughter two months earlier. Fernanda Cabral, 22, died at the end of March, days after feeling sick immediately after having lunch at her family’s house. According to the boy, the mother would have confessed that she acted out of jealousy of her partner’s relationship with her children, Bruno and Fernanda.

Cíntia denies the version, say the lawyers. Santos and his partner, Raphael Souza, who is also a lawyer in the case, maintain that the woman appeared three times to testify before the Civil Police. In the first two, without the presence of lawyers, Cíntia did not confess to the alleged crime and, in the third testimony, already accompanied by the lawyers, she remained silent.

Santos says he suspects the motivation of the woman’s biological son, with whom she would have a “troubled” relationship. He suggested that he will use family context and version conflict in the defense strategy.

“She gave three depositions and, at no time, confessed. She claims she didn’t say anything to her son. I want to make it very clear: the son who accuses her has problems with her”, says the lawyer. The report was unable to contact the other members of the family.

Also according to Santos, the expertise carried out by the Civil Police on remains of the beans collected at Cíntia’s house, on Monday, 16, would not have detected any toxic substance.

Asked about the results of tests to which Cíntia’s stepson, Bruno, was submitted after feeling sick, which showed high levels of lead in the body, the lawyer stated that he did not have access to these reports, which have not yet been added to the investigation. Wanted, the Civil Police of Rio reported that the results of the investigations carried out by the Police will be released in the coming days.

The Civil Police also reported that investigations are continuing at the 33rd DP, in Realengo, and that the agents “intend to ask the Justice for the exhumation of the body of stepdaughter Fernanda Cabral for analysis at the Legal Medical Institute (IML)”. The Police also confirmed that the police station is investigating a possible involvement of Cíntia in two other deaths, that of the ex-husband and a neighbor. Santos rejected this possibility, saying that Cíntia’s ex-husband died due to a “duly proven” hemorrhagic stroke. The lawyer said he was unaware of the neighbor’s case.