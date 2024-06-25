Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister, Julian Mayr

First the wedding, then the child and a little later the shock. Within a short space of time, a family’s life is turned completely upside down.

Sacramento – Especially at a young age, some people tend to forget their good Health to be taken for granted. But even for relatively young people, life can change drastically within a short period of time. This is particularly evident in the example of a Californian family.

Kristin Holloway was in her mid-thirties when she noticed sudden changes in her marriage. At first she thought her husband Lee had lost his love for her and was distancing himself from her. But then a doctor gave the then 35-year-old a life-changing diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia.

Due to frontotemporal dementia: Husband’s personality changes within a few months

The couple actually started their life together very happily. Kristin and Lee got married in 2015 on Maui (Hawaii), and their baby was born a year later. In a guest article for the online magazine Self Kristin Lee described her husband as a “brilliant, amazing husband.”

At this point, he had been suffering from migraines for some time, but otherwise showed no noticeable symptoms. But only a few Months later, his personality changed completely – a common sign of this Illness.

At first, Kristin thought the changes were due to a heart operation Lee had just before the wedding. Doctors had suspected that his migraines might be related to a congenital heart defect. After the procedure, everything seemed to be back to normal. He recovered from the operation and returned to work a few months later.

“I was worried it was a marital problem” – Doctors diagnose frontotemporal dementia

About a year after the procedure, however, her husband suddenly found it difficult to get to work on time. He used to be a notorious early riser – now he could barely get up on time and wore the same clothes every day. Sometimes he even missed the entire workday at the cybersecurity company he co-founded. Kristin said he argued with coworkers, became more and more withdrawn, and eventually spent all his time at home on the couch, watching the same series over and over again.

Kristin initially thought he might never have fully recovered from the risky heart surgery. After much thought, he eventually retired from the company while Kristin worked and cared for their son. “I told Lee I wasn’t happy and needed more help with the baby – he really had no answer other than ‘I’ll get better,'” Kristin said. “I was worried it was a marital problem – maybe this wasn’t the life he wanted.”

In January 2017, neuropsychologists investigated the symptoms. His doctors initially suspected that he was suffering from mental health problems, but after some tests, they had to tell the family that Lee was in the early stages of frontotemporal dementia.

Decision was not easy – Demented husband now separated from his wife and their child

While Alzheimer’s patients increasingly suffer from memory problems, patients with frontotemporal dementia are more likely to show symptoms such as neglect of their own body and everyday life. This is also the case with Lee, who is now 43 years old and in the advanced stages of the disease. According to Kristin, he can neither speak nor care for himself. That is why he now lives with his parents in a separate house, away from his wife and child.

Frontotemporal dementia Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a disease characterized by the cell death of nerve cells located primarily in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These regions are responsible for controlling emotions and social behavior, among other things. Most sufferers experience changes in personality and interpersonal behavior at the onset of the disease. These changes manifest themselves primarily in the form of apathy, but also in the form of irritability, tactlessness, and disinhibition. Some patients also suffer from severe speech disorders, particularly difficulties in finding and naming words. Source: German Alzheimer Society

According to Kristin, the decision to live apart was not an easy one. However, because her husband forgot to do things like close the front door and did not pay attention to the fact that his young son could wander unsupervised onto a busy street, Kristin decided to live separately. This is the only way she can offer her son as normal a life as possible and concentrate on raising him. He can visit his father as often as he wants.

To date, there are “no targeted treatment options” for frontotemporal dementia

The case shows that frontotemporal dementia is a serious illness that also causes great suffering for the relatives. “Because the processes that lead to nerve cell death are largely unknown and cannot be influenced, there are currently no targeted treatment options,” the German Alzheimer Society informs on its Website.

Treatment is carried out solely with medication, with the aim of alleviating the patient’s behavioural problems. Doctors, however, recommend exercising when suffering from dementia in order to prevent depression, for example.

A world-famous sufferer of this disease is the German-born US actor Bruce Willis, who became a world-famous Hollywood star primarily through his action films. In February 2023, Bruce Willis’ family made it public that the Hollywood star also suffers from progressive frontotemporal dementia. (nz/jm)