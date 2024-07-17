A woman was struck by lightning in the Moscow region, but she managed to survive

A woman survived a lightning strike in the Moscow region. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Moscow with a sparkle”.

It all happened when the Russian woman was returning home with her husband. Lightning struck her at the entrance to the building.

The unconscious woman was taken to hospital. Doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance.

Earlier in Kabardino-Balkaria, lightning struck a mountain climber during an ascent of a five-thousander mountain. The man could not be saved. Due to difficult weather conditions, rescuers could not lower him to the ground. The second participant in the ascent was evacuated the next day; he was not injured.