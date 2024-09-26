Home World

From: Nico Reiter, Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

A pensioner gets lost while picking mushrooms and survives four days in the wilderness. Despite broken ribs and dehydration, she remains alive.

Varese – In Lombardy, an 88-year-old woman survived four days and nights alone in a forest. Giuseppina Bardelli, the Italian, lost sight of her son while picking mushrooms, fell about seven meters down a slope and got lost in the dense vegetation. Her survival skills made headlines in northern Italy.

At the end of August, Bardelli disappeared in the Forcora Pass near the Swiss border, Italian media reported. According to The Journal Mother and son wanted to expand their search radius for mushrooms during their mountain trip, which led to them splitting up in the steep forest area. When Bardelli did not show up at the agreed meeting point, her son alerted the police. Accidents, such as poisoning, often happen when looking for mushrooms.

Pensioner is missing for days in northern Italy – she survives despite a deep fall and broken ribs

Bardelli, the pensioner, was missing for several days in northern Italy. Despite a deep fall and broken ribs, she survived. During this time, she suffered a dizzy spell and became disoriented on a path she had known for 40 years. Another dizzy spell caused her to slip and fall between tall ferns in the forest. Her son explained that her mountain experience helped her. “She spent so many years of her life, especially as a young girl, in the mountains. She has the physical condition to do so,” he said. The Journal.

A photo released by the fire department shows the pensioner being rescued on August 25. © Vigili del Fuoco

Bardelli broke several ribs in the fall and was dehydrated, but was found in stable condition and lucid. After receiving medical treatment at the scene, she was taken to the hospital. Her first words to her children were, according to The Sera Corriere: “Ho fatto ‘un disaster’” (translated: “I have caused a disaster”).

Son reports how pensioner survived four days in the forest in Italy

Bardelli drank rainwater from puddles to survive, the media reported. She sought shelter from the cold under trees at night and cut branches and bushes to cover herself. A fox kept her company. Her son told the Corrierethat the 88-year-old and the animal had almost become friends. “Don’t hurt me, I’m good, peaceful,” she told the curious fox on every visit.

After a short stay in hospital, the woman was already “doing quite well” according to her son. The family now plans to take care of the 88-year-old and help her return to the mountains. Her son is convinced that she will not give up and will continue her hikes after she recovers.

Many people prefer to look for mushrooms in the forest rather than buying them in the supermarket. But a good basic knowledge of mushrooms is necessary, especially for beginners. An app can also help with identification.