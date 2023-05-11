Home page World

Woman survives five days in the outback on just a bottle of wine. Police helicopter footage reveals the incredible story. © Victoria Police

She was about to give up. Lilian (48) fought for survival in the Australian outback for five days. Then a police helicopter spotted the woman.

Bright – It was only supposed to be a small trip, but the trip turned into an unbelievable nightmare. Lilian takes a wrong turn in her car and suddenly gets stuck in the mud – 60 kilometers from the nearest town. No cell phone reception. The 48-year-old does not have food or water with her. But a bottle of wine intended as a present for her mother.

Australia: Woman survives five days in the wild – with a bottle of wine

Lilian waits and hopes for help – a full five days. In the meantime, the 48-year-old is completely desperate. She has to drink the wine, although she doesn’t usually drink alcohol. She has no choice. It’s the only liquid she has with her and probably ensures her survival. Getting help on foot is impossible for health reasons. So she stays with her vehicle.

“I was about to give up,” Lilian told the Australian after her rescue Portal 9News. By the fourth day, she was convinced that she would not survive. She wrote a farewell letter to her family.

No sign of the missing person for five days: police helicopter films unbelievable moment

On the fifth day, Lilian hears a helicopter. In dense bushland, a search team discovers a dark-colored car on a dirt road. Police Victoria shares this incredible moment online. “She was very relieved and grateful to see us, and we were just as happy to see her.” A camera on the helicopter recorded the happy ending. Lilian survived five days in the Australian outback. Safe but dehydrated, she is taken to a hospital.

The police praise the behavior of the 48-year-old: “She was sensible enough to stay with her car and not go into the bush.” ​​It helped to find the missing person. Although she wasn’t able to move her car, “but she was able to use the heater overnight to warm up a little.”

The 48-year-old spent her vacation in Bright. On April 30, her relatives sounded the alarm because of the lack of daily calls. A large-scale search operation immediately began. Emergency services combed areas of Mitta Mitta, Wodonga, Bright and Albury. But they couldn’t find any trace of the missing Lillian. Then the police air squadron discovered the woman in the Australian bush. The 48-year-old herself has come to terms with the adventure well. According to her own statements, she wants to prepare better next time for the next trip.

