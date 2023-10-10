Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Split

A young woman experienced the Hamas terror up close at the festival in Israel and survived. She hid under corpses for seven hours.

Kibbutz Re’im – These were to be unforgettable days for Lee Asi. First the engagement in mid-September, then a visit to a music festival. Unfortunately, the days turned out to be unforgettable as Lee Asi was one of thousands who feared for their lives in the Negev Desert – as did German Shani Louk – as Hamas terrorists attacked the innocent, killing up to 270 people.

Hundreds of young Israelis gathered for the festival near Kibbutz Reim near the Gaza Strip. Then the attack happened. Hamas fired indiscriminately at fleeing people for hours and abducted many, including Germans, into the Gaza Strip. Another cruel chapter in the Israel war. Lee Asi apparently managed to somehow get into a bomb shelter. What happened next was a complete nightmare.

Lee Asi survived the attack on the festival near the Gaza Strip. Hamas terrorists killed music fans indiscriminately. © Screenshot Twitter video / Lee Asi Instagram

A friend of Lee Asi revealed a chat with her on Instagram, which Lee Asi then posted himself. The words in it are difficult to grasp.

“Hidden under corpses for seven hours”: Young woman reveals horror details after Hamas attack on festival

Lee Asi writes, “Out of 30 to 35 people who made it in, only ten made it out alive.” The friend could hardly believe what she was reading and asked questions. Lee Asi replied: “Yes [ich kam raus], after hiding under corpses in the bomb shelter for seven hours. I’m not kidding.” She also sent a photo from the bunker showing parts of the horror. The friend then wanted to know how the people died, whether shots were fired in the bunker and what happened.

Lee Asi describes the scene: “The Arabs attacked the party and started shooting, throwing grenades into the bomb shelters, which had no doors. 15 grenades and 1000 shots were fired. Seven hours straight.” During their time in the bunker, she showed on Instagram (stories deleted after 24 hours) how they were waiting there for help. “I was able to contact my family and they were able to send someone to rescue me and nine others. We were so lucky, it was like a miracle,” she wrote to another friend. “This happened to us because we are Jews,” she added in one story.

Cruel chat messages and a terrible picture: Hamas attack survived, but fear of death for seven hours

The young woman is now looking for someone who will produce her material and her story into a story: “The world needs to know what happened.”

Lee Asi’s chat and Insta story when Hamas attacked the festival in Israel near the Gaza Strip. © Screenshot/Instagram/Lee Asi

Not only Lee Asi, several young people miraculously survived, including 19-year-old Ester Borochov, as the AFP writes. The young woman was also at the music festival when Hamas commandos began indiscriminately shooting at people from all sides. Borochov was able to escape in a car, which was then stopped by gunfire, rolled over and ended up in a ditch. “We played dead in the car, my girlfriend and I, for two and a half hours until help came (…). That’s how we survived.”

Israeli soldier Ephraim Mordechayev, who also attended the festival, tells AFP he saw Hamas attackers firing rocket-propelled grenades at the crowd. “Imagine a rocket intended to be fired at houses or tanks being fired at a group of 20 civilians.” (ank with AFP material)