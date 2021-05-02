A woman has a corona test carried out using a nasal swab and suffers a skull injury. You have brain water running out of your nose. She has to be operated on in Osnabrück.

Osnabrück – A woman feels sick. Like millions of other people, she sets out to take a corona test. But after the nasal swab, she doesn’t feel well. First she has a nosebleed, then a headache. A liquid drips from her nose for weeks. At some point the woman drives to the doctor. Then the shock: the woman has an injury to the base of the skull. The fluid from your nose is called brain water.

How about that Skull injury from the corona test You can find out how the woman is doing now here. The subject of vaccination against corona also makes headlines again and again. Israel recently announced that several people were looking for a Biotech vaccination of myocarditis got. There are already cases in Germany. Still, there is good news. Because Pfizer wants one later this year Put anti-corona pill on the market. Perhaps it will help decisively in the fight against the corona virus.