Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A woman suffered an open fracture in the left leg and injury to the left arm after being hit by car when he was traveling on a motorcycle with a man in the Díaz Ordaz neighborhood in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

This Friday afternoon, an injured couple was reported to the emergency numbers after being run over when they were traveling on a motorcycle at the intersection of Antonio Ancona and Rubén Martí streets.

Elements of Traffic and Municipal Policeas well as staff from Civil protection and paramedics from Red Cross. The woman was stabilized and taken by ambulance to a city hospital for her medical care.

Regarding the facts, it is mentioned that presumably the car from the Sedan line that was circulating on Rubén Martí avenue upon reaching the intersection with Antonio Ancona street did not make its corresponding stop, impacting the motorcycle manned by the couple.

We recommend you read:

The injured respond to the names of Dulce Karina, 36 years old, and Francisco “S”, 36 years old. The man only suffered serious injuries, it is mentioned that he is a worker at a repair shop. The authorities will be in charge of carrying out the corresponding investigations to determine responsibilities.