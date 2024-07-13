Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 21:54

A cook at a municipal school in Rio de Janeiro had to be hospitalized after being seriously injured by shrapnel from a pressure cooker that exploded in the kitchen of the unit where she works. The incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, the 10th, at EM Embaixador Barros Hurtado, in the Cordovil neighborhood, in the northern part of the state capital.

The Municipal Department of Education states that the pan was purchased less than a year ago and says it is investigating the case (see more below).

The victim, identified as Priscila Araújo Barbosa, was taken to the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital. Her health condition, which had been considered serious, is considered stable, according to the State Health Department in a statement sent this Friday, the 12th.

According to Thalita Araújo, the victim’s sister, Priscila had to undergo more than six hours of surgery because the accident broke the cook’s jaw and caused some of her teeth to fall out. “She had a deep cut on her face,” said Thalita in an interview with TV Record.

Another school employee, Luiz Paulo Soares do Nascimento, was also injured in the explosion. He was taken to the same hospital but has since been discharged, according to the department.

In a statement, the Municipal Department of Education stated that the pressure cooker was purchased “less than a year ago” and that an “investigation to investigate the causes” of the accident has been opened. The department also said that it is providing support to the two professionals injured after the explosion.

According to the Rio Fire Department, the corporation was called at around 8:54 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that the two victims had already been “removed by locals.” The incident was registered as an “explosion at an educational establishment.”