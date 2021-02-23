A woman who worked as a secretary for a medical company spoke of the pain that was tormenting her, due to which she mistakenly reduced her breasts. Writes about this Daily Mail.

74-year-old Barbara Smith could not figure out the cause of the persistent pain in her shoulders and numb neck for six years. Trying to understand the problem, she turned to specialists and underwent many courses of various treatments, even agreeing to reduce her breasts. In the end, it turned out that the disease was provoked by her varifocal glasses.

Due to the nature of her work, the woman spent a lot of time at the computer screen and sometimes sat at the screen for 12 hours. Over time, she developed numbness in the lower part of her neck, which later spread to her shoulders. After a while, the usual movements began to hurt her. “I couldn’t turn around to talk to anyone – [для этого] I had to turn around in my swivel chair. It was as painful as bending over to look in the oven or check the rearview mirror while driving, ”said Barbara.

The doctor who examined her revealed arthritis and prescribed medication, but the drugs did not work as expected. Over the course of several years, the woman has repeatedly turned to different specialists and even reduced her breasts, believing that her impressive bust could cause pain.

The cause of the torment remained unknown until the woman went to the ophthalmologist to have her vision checked. Noticing that the patient was painful to move, the doctor suddenly asked if she was wearing varifocal lenses. “When I answered yes, he said that they can be a source of discomfort, as I constantly moved my neck to see how it should be. I have worn varifocal lenses for about 20 years, and it seemed incredible to me that these subtle movements can provoke such pain, ”admitted Smith.

After listening to the doctor, she bought glasses with lenses adapted to working at a computer, and the pain that tormented her gradually subsided – after four months the woman fully recovered.