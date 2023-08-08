Assisted suicide, the ASL agrees to treatment for a woman suffering from multiple sclerosis

For the first time in Italy, an ASL expresses a favorable opinion towards the practice of voluntary assisted death. It’s the story of Anna, 55, suffers from multiple sclerosiswhich was declared suitable by the Giuliano Isontina university firm – in Friuli Venezia Giulia – for access end-of-life medical treatment due to his serious health conditions. The verification was conducted by a multidisciplinary medical commission appointed by the ASL, at the request of the court of Trieste. The last word, before proceeding, will be up to the single regional ethics committee.

That’s what it says the Luca Coscioni Association: “Positive feedback is really important of the Multidisciplinary Commission of the Healthcare Company which stated that l‘absolute and complete assistance from third parties – to which Anna is continuously subjected, also for the performance of daily life functions it is a life support treatment, in the absence of which it could not live autonomously” explained the lawyer Filomena Gallo, national secretary of the Association.

Read also: Euthanasia: Gloria has died, the second case of assisted suicide in Italy

“This demonstrates – he adds – that the public structures of the National or Regional Health Service identify, following the verification of the condition of sick people, that the requirement of “life support treatment”, it must be evaluated by providing a broader overview and more responsive to the real situation in which patients like Anna find themselves (surviving) living”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

